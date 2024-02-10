Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $650.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $658.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

