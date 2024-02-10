Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on February 29th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $109.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $201,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $124,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.