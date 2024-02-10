Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,774,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,729,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

