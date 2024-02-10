Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 901.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 934.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,812 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 485.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 899.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

