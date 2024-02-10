Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Shares of DG stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

