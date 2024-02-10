Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

