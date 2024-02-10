Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

