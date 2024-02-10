Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $607,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

