Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 111,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 38.1% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 161,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 62.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.04 million, a P/E ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $55,352.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,574.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,930 shares of company stock worth $1,426,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

