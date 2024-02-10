Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 59,467 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 729,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 117,953 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.