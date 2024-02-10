Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $501.35 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $519.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.