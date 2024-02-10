Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average of $199.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

