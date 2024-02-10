Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TIME opened at $23.42 on Friday. Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

