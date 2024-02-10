Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $87.35 million and $2.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00083443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

