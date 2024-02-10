Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 143,881 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $52,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,929,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Bilibili by 71.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 288,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 439.4% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

BILI opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

