Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 71,074 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.56% of Duolingo worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $33,231,415. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL opened at $191.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -710.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

