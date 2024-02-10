Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $53,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FITB opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

