Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Corebridge Financial worth $55,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRBG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

