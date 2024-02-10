Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $65.60 Million Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $65,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.08 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.