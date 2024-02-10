Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $35.75 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 636,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,557 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Axonics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 381,471 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

