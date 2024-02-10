Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $62.37 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,370,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of NVR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NVR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $68,872,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,447.99 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,497.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,989.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,386.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

