Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440,395 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.70% of Envista worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Envista by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Envista by 9.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Envista by 93.2% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 54.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 459,706 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

