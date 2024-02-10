Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of Vail Resorts worth $48,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

MTN opened at $223.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

