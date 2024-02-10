Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,084 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.54% of SPX Technologies worth $57,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,629,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,977,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,404,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 159.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 171,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 105,450 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

