Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225,524 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.45% of Radware worth $40,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 20.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at $6,902,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 1.8% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 293,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

RDWR stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

