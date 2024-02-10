Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 751,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.46% of BlackLine worth $49,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.3 %

BL opened at $61.94 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

