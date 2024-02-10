ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,456,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 866,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of ASX opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

