ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 to $1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.032 billion to $1.052 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.180 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. William Blair began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASGN to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.50.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $98.26.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of ASGN worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

