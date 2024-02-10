AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,865,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 5,618,047 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $748.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

