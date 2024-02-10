Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.65

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 321602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ATXS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $664.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 551.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 404,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

