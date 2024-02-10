Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of APRH opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

