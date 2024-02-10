AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.60

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 100529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after buying an additional 86,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

