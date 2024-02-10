AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 107.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382,905 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

