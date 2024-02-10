AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. AudioCodes has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $436.37 million, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

