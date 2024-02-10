Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $376.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.