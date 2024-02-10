Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

