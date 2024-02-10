Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.