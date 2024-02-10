Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 520 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.