AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,858.35 Average PT from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,858.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,680.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,665.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,585.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

