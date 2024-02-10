Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $835.92 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.26 billion and approximately $835.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.80 or 0.00082097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,504,350 coins and its circulating supply is 367,471,440 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

