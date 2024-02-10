Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

