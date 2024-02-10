Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.
AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.