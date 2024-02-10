Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 1.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2646986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

