Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $696.0 million-$718.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.3 million. Azenta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.19 to $0.29 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get Azenta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Azenta Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $65.13 on Friday. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -210.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Azenta by 1,103.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 245.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.