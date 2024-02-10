Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.87. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

