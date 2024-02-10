Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Banc of California has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Banc of California stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $760.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 76.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 329,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 256,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1,004.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

