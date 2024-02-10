Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BWFG opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $41,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

