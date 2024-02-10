Barclays Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $80.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

