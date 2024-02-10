Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE B opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

