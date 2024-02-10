Barrington Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARA. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $41,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5,716.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,387 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.