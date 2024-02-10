BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 262,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,898,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BCE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Stock Performance
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 400.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,492,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.